Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $46.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 3654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLR. Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

