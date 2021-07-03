Contrasting Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) & BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.3% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 5 4 1 2.45 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $48.10, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.41 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -8.50 BBQ $121.44 million 1.39 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -26.53% -71.79% -5.85% BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57%

Summary

BBQ beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

