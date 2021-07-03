Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

