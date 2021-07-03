Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$11.75 at Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Laurentian from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

