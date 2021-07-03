Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target upped by Raymond James to C$10.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,823.33. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.