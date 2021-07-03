Cormark Comments on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NSR. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NSR opened at C$9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.78 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

