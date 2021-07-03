Cormark Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTL. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.47 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.04.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$310.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

