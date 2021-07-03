Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 442.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CTMLF opened at $15.86 on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $15.86.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Corporate Travel Management in a research note on Monday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

