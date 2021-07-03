Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,263 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Corteva worth $56,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 1,833,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,823. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

