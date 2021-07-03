Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coursera in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

COUR stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94. Coursera has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $102,582.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

