Craig Hallum Raises Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target to $29.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CDMO opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

