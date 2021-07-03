Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0007

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Cream has a total market cap of $32,723.77 and $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,521.13 or 1.00007409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.85 or 0.01085938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00417784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00402583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006032 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

