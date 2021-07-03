Credit Suisse AG Buys 30,743 Shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.10% of Fanhua worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fanhua by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10. Fanhua Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

