Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,226,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $100,370,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

AWI stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

