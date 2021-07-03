Credit Suisse AG Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 587,497 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Cimarex Energy worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $12,947,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

