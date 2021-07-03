Credit Suisse AG Has $15.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,176. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

