Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of PagerDuty worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

PD stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

