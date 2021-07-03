Credit Suisse Group Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $62.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2,695.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,850,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

