Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CCAP remained flat at $$18.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $530.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

