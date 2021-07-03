Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. 15,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,716,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

