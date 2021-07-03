Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $118.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.40.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

