Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.70

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $0.70 and approximately $77,515.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 70.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00750419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.68 or 0.07696384 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

