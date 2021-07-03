CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $502,122.03 and approximately $10.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00127756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169231 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.13 or 1.00356882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002933 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

