CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.67 to $36.67 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 3.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 207,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

