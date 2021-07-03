Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will report sales of $219.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $221.25 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $941.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 146,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $287.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

