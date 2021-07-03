Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $624.17. 372,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $593.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

