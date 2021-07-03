Curated Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,349 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

