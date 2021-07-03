Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.80.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

