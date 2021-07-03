Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $1,049,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

