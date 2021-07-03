Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Custom Truck One Source Inc. is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions and asset disposal. Custom Truck One Source Inc., formerly known as Nesco Holdings Inc., is based in KANSAS CITY, Mo. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CTOS opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

