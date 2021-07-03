CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 87.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $36,025.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.36 or 0.00402610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

