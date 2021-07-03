Daniel Sturman Sells 8,334 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,266,226.58.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.23. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

