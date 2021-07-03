Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.07 ($70.67).

BN stock opened at €60.21 ($70.84) on Tuesday. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.66.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

