Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target Cut to 124.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from 129.00 to 124.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

