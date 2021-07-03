Datamine (DAM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,069.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Datamine has a total market cap of $638,639.79 and $19,069.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00230005 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.00 or 0.00755959 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,277 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

