DATx (DATX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, DATx has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $895,189.95 and $363,030.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

