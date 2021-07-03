Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 32.4% in June

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the May 31st total of 1,766,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 663.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

DVDCF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

