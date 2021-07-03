Dawn Protocol Market Cap Reaches $144.44 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $144.44 million and $217,690.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00006182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00053565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00750419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.68 or 0.07696384 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 67,688,005 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

