DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00169084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,357.60 or 0.99684003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

