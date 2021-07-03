DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells $212,050.00 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DermTech stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.83. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. As a group, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.