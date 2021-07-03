Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,408 ($44.53). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,401 ($44.43), with a volume of 227,246 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,602.67 ($47.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,438.50.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

