Desire Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Desire has a market capitalization of $50,000.31 and approximately $16,404.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,758.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,226.75 or 0.06406348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.53 or 0.01460163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.18 or 0.00403283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00164783 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.00619347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00419262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00339506 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

