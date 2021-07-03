Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

