Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.76.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.