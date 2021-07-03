Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS DWHHF remained flat at $$61.50 during trading hours on Friday. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

