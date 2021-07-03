Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 199.80 ($2.61). Devro shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 53,370 shares.

DVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Devro in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05. The company has a market cap of £343.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

In other Devro news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96). Also, insider Rohan Cummings acquired 1,264 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28).

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

