Diamondback Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.