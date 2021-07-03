Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digerati Technologies and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67

Digerati Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $0.23, indicating a potential upside of 49.79%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. Given Digerati Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Skillz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.28 million 3.37 -$3.38 million ($0.06) -2.56 Skillz $230.12 million 33.63 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -47.61

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -154.76% N/A -146.51% Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25%

Summary

Skillz beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, enterprise customers, and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

