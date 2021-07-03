Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,494 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Bank of Montreal worth $294,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,182,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $41,254,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

