Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 22,029 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,029 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.49% of Analog Devices worth $282,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,886 shares of company stock worth $4,763,048. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

