Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.56% of MetLife worth $296,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.